Says he has what it takes to move the party to the Next Level

As Sani Musa unveils his aspiration’s plans and mission for the APC.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has thrown his weight behind the Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East on his aspiration for the position of National Chairman.

Governor Fayemi has promised to give his full support to Sani Musa’s ambition to become the National Chairman of the APC.

Speaking yesterday in Ado Ekiti when he received Senator Musa in his office, Fayemi who is the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF who warmly received the Senator, said that his Visitor has what it takes in terms of ability, experience and charisma to move the ruling party to the next level.

Senator Musa, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the APC for next month’s National Convention of the party was in Ekiti State alongside members of his campaign team in furtherance of his consultation to party leaders and stakeholders within the party on his aspiration to become the next National Chairman of the ruling APC.

An elated Fayemi who was full of praise for his visitor, said unequivocally that with Senator Musa’s pedigree and antecedents which he personally dug up on his own, he was more convinced that the Niger East Senator is a man that is armed with what he described as the requisite leadership qualities to lead the APC and sustain its electoral fortunes.

Fayemi who disclosed that prior to Senator Sani Musa’s visit today, he has been inundated with calls and accused alongside another governor that he was one of those pushing Sani Musa’s name to be Chairman of the party, said, “I appreciate you for coming down to Ado-Ekiti to visit me. While I can assure you of my support on your ambition to lead our great party, I need to also emphasize that we have a leader in President Muhammadu Buhari and whatever Mr President decides at the end of the day, is what we will all abide by including you and me.”

Earlier, the Senator and Dr Fayemi had very robust and fruitful discussions on the need to further reposition the APC as a party with the right leadership.

They also brainstormed on topical issues of national importance bothering on this month’s National Convention and post President Muhammadu Buhari era and what it portrays for the APC during the next election – especially the President’s 12million votes and how key party leaders can play their part by scaling up their support base that will translate into meaningful votes for the APC.

Senator Sani Musa used the opportunity of their meeting to unveil his mission and blueprint for the Party as a necessary step in sustaining President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy and ideology for the APC.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has committed so many efforts in making the APC a national party for all and a force to reckon with, just as he also harped on the importance of making the APC a vibrant democratic institution that grooms leaders, formulate policy and ultimately, win elections.

Musa said, “It is my view that when those elected in government are doing their job, political parties should be busy working, organizing retreats, exchange programs, party conferences and peer reviews which in my candid opinion more important than only waiting for elections or congress period to surface alone. In addition to this, one of the cardinal focal points that is dear to me personally is to strive to adapt to this affiliative and participatory system where everyone will have a sense of belonging in the party”

