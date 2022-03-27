By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

One of the frontline aspirants for the national Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC who withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has charged the new Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC to now focus its attention on securing victory for the party in next year’s general election now that the national convention is over.

In a statement issued by the Director General, Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organization, Mallam Bala Usman, the aspirant who stepped down following a consensus agreement reached to support Adamu as sole candidate said; “Now that the National Convention has been concluded and a new party executives are in place, our focus is now on the task of putting up a unified and formidable structure ahead of the 2023 election.

“We believe that this has to be the first step to ensuring that our party counters the threat posed by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and continue our winning streak at the centre which began in 2015.

“From our end, we are open to cooperating with the new team as loyal party members and in line with the guiding principles of our principal, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, a core party man who does not joke with loyalty to any cause he believes in,” the statement added

Mallam Usman used the opportunity to hail political associates, friends and allies of the Turaki of ilorin who supported his aspiration and campaign for the position of APC party chairman in diverse ways.

He also thanked the media for giving the campaign the right exposure and for bringing the best out of Mallam Mustapha in all his media engagements.

Vanguard News Nigeria