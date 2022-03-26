Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has called on the party’s members across the country to support its new leadership.

He made the call while giving his valedictory speech at the ongoing APC National Convention, saying that such support was critical to keep the party united and in its winning ways in 2023 and beyond.

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe, expressed delight at the presence of party members at the National Convention, which he described as epoch-making.

“As you are aware, the CECPC which l am opportune to chair, is a child of circumstance constituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to restructure and reposition it.

“To the glory of God, and with your generous support, we collectively rescued the party and enriched its fortunes,” Buni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 7, 584 delegates from across the country will elect new National Working Committee (NWC) and non NWC members to manage its affairs in the next four years.

“As we elect the new national officials, l call on every member of the party to please support and co-operate with the leaders from ward to the national levels.

“We should please bury our differences and collectively work for the interest and success of our party; this is very necessary for us to approach the 2023 general election with a united front.

“We can only achieve much in unity, just like the broom which is our party symbol.

“Our support to the new leadership would no doubt promote internal democracy and the emergence of popular, credible, and generally acceptable candidates to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 elections,” Buni stressed.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to President Buhari, Osibanjo, the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and the party’s leadership for the support he enjoyed as chairman of the APC CECPC.

He particularly appreciated President Buhari for what he called his uncommon commitment and leadership style that guided the committee to record some modest achievements for the party.

Buni added that the team work, co-operation, and unity exhibited by his colleagues in the CECPC in the course of the assignment had been exceptional.

This, he said, had truly made the committee extra-ordinary, adding that they were indeed a family.

Buni lauded the party’s other stakeholders, delegates, staff of the party’s national secretariat, the youth, women’s groups, and supporters nationwide for their co-operation.

“I am now more confident than ever, that with a population of over 41 million registered members and still counting.

“The APC has the potential and capacity to remain Nigeria’s ruling party and indeed, Africa’s largest political party,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), said there was no party like the APC.

He added that though the party had some challenges, they were not insurmountable. (NAN)