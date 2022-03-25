By Jimitota Onoyume

International human rights advocate, Alhaji Musa Saidu has condemned the proposed plan by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to adopt consensus candidates for its national convention billed for Saturday , saying its a violation of the tenets of popular democracy.

Saidu who is Coordinator and Special Envoy, Ecology and Marine -Africa of the International Human Rights Commission ,IHRC, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and some leaders of the party to drop the idea of imposing candidates on the party.

He said President Buhari and other leaders of the party should do what was right in any democracy.

“I advice politicians to allow peace. There should be democracy and justice. Our advise is that the APC should allow all aspirants to contest.”

“When you impose candidates on the party , it is unacceptable. Let there be democracy. Voters should be allowed to vote in their choice. “

“From what we have read that Mr President is imposing candidate on the party, it is unacceptable”

When asked if he was a card carrying member of any party, he sad he resigned from the APC about a year ago when he was appointed a human rights advocate by the International Human rights Commission..

“My position as Coordinator International Human rights for Africa , Ecology and marine forbids me to be a member of any political party . I resigned when I was appointed “.

“I am a father of all. In the whole Africa I am the Coordinator. I resigned since the day I was appointed. I wish everybody well. “

He further lauded the Independent National Electoral commission, INEC for their level of preparation so far for next year’s general elections, advising that it should stick to the dates for the various elections

“The independent National Electoral commission, INEC, is doing a good job. The players are the politicians. It is the politicians that will make the election a resounding success when they play by the rule. “

“We condemn vote buying. Voters should also avoid taking money from politicians . Voters should know their rights. “

He also called on the federal government to take decisive steps to combat illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta, adding that those who patronize the product from all parts of the country should be arrested and prosecuted

“The President should take action to stop illegal bunkering . The devastation of the ecosystem from illegal bunkering is sad .”

“We have written to the relevant authorities on this illegal bunkering activities . Government should track the buyers of the illegal products . Government can stop them . Bunkering is not a new business in our clime. “

“The environment must be protected. Black sooth is a problem in several parts of the Niger Delta. Government should take steps to end this. “