By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely six days to the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, national convention, the Young Professionals Council of the party, has urged all aspirants contesting at the convention to avoid indulging in campaign of calumny to prevent jeopardizing the fortune of the party ahead of 2023 general polls.

The council in a statement by its Director-General, Seyi Bamgbade, and the National Secretary, Hajiya Umar,on Sunday, urged all party stakeholders, leaders, and members to continue to work for peace and the progress of the party for the greater good of the country.

They stressed that, all the aspirants are capable of delivering on the progressive mandate of the party.

“The APC- Young Professionals Council, as a party’s support group founded solely to help in strengthening the party by guiding and providing professional solutions to the challenges facing the nation and to promote progressive agenda of the party and Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari,” they said

The professional support group urged all the party faithful to vote for competent leaders that can further unite the party across board, saying the group will continue to toe the part of peace and reconciliation.

The council also urged all the party faithful to see everyone that would be contesting as a winner.

It therefore, called on anyone aggrieved’ from the fall out of the exercise to give peace a chance and prioritize the greater good of the party and toe the reconciliation process of the party to resolve any differences within the internal democratic machinery embedded in the party’s constitution and the extant laws rather than resorting to avoidable crisis.

“We urge all the aspirants a trouble-free contest as we cannot rule out the fact that some members would be aggrieved for one or more reasons, we must remain as one united family, be focused on delivering unprecedented progress and development to our party as we face the opposition in 2023,” the council stated.