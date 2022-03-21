By Henry Umoru

Ahead of Saturday’s National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the Senate Caucus of the Party Monday said that it has not endorsed any candidate among the aspirants who are Senators aspiring for the position of National Chairman of the party.

When contacted to speak on issues relating to the election of the party National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, spokesperson for the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, APC, Osun Central who noted that the APC members in the Senate have not endorsed any of the aspirants, said, “I am not aware that the APC senate caucus has adopted any senator for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress. I know that three senators are contesting and there was no where or occasion when we took any decision to adopt any particular candidate.

“We would be very happy if any of them emerge as the APC national chairman on Saturday.The emergence of any of the three Senators would be a good omen to our institution.

“At the moment the APC Senate caucus has not endorsed any of them or agreed to pick any of them as the consensus candidate.

“Senators Adamu Abdullahi, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are in the race.”

Three senators, namely Senators Sani Musa, Niger East; Adamu Abdullahi, Nasarawa West, and Tanko Al-Makura, Nasarawa South are contesting the position of the APC national chairman in the party’s convention slated for Saturday, March 26.

Meanwhile, there was tension in the Senate on Monday when the news went round that the APC Senators had settled for the candidature of Adamu Abdullahi, even as the development caused a serious confusion among the senators as many of them contacted, denied ever endorsing Abdullahi.

The Senators had also said that they needed the party to move forward with the emergence of an energetic person who would be elected through a transparent election.

There was confusion on Monday when a national daily had reported that the APC caucus in the Senate had endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu

The report claimed that the leadership of the 9th Senate led by the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya made the declaration last Thursday during the launching of Adamu’s campaign headquarters in Area 10, Abuja.

The launching of the campaign headquarters located at No 78 Emeka Anyaoku Street, Area 11 Garki-Abuja witnessed the attendance of the leadership of the Senate.

Those also in attendance were the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Others were Senator Ali Ndume; Senator Adamu Aliero; and Senator Barau Jibrin.

Vanguard News Nigeria