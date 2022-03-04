Governor Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government has kept making promises while the people only get failures, reiterating that it was time to vote out APC.

Wike also said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has the capacity to reverse the suffering caused Nigerians by the rudderless administration of the APC-led Federal Government.

He made the assertion at the inauguration of Ahoada-Ekpena Road project in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

READ ALSO; Fuel crisis: APC has lost control of governance — PDP

The governor pointed out that it was maladministration that has cost the APC gross failure, which has increased sufferings of Nigerians because they have no ideas and lack leadership audacity.

Wike opined that PDP remained the only hope of Nigerians because it has the magic wand to change the current sufferings in the land.

He said: “You have seen the failure of the APC Federal Government. They make promises upon promises, but what we are getting is failure upon failure. So, all of us must brace up to say this suffering that God has helped us to survive, we cannot allow it to continue.

“The mere fact that God has made us to survive does not mean that you’ll continue to suffer that way. PDP has the magic wand to change the failure of this APC led government at the federal level.”

However, inaugurating the 2.4km Ahoada-Ekpena Road project, former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, acknowledged that the development pattern adopted by Governor Wike was balanced.

Makarfi, who noted that development projects are spread across Rivers State with the rural communities benefitting as much as the cities, said it is what Nigeria needs to experience to move it forward.