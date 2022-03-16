By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, the highest decision making body of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos, have charged the newly sworn-in executive committee to reconcile all its aggrieved members both at national and state levels for the progress of the party.

The leaders gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the 37 Lagos APC Executive Committee, led by its chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, held at the party’s Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

A former national Legal Adviser of APC, Mr. Babatunde Ogala administered oath of office to the new state officers.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, a member of the GAC, presented Certificates to all the 37 state officers.

Olusi, urged the new excos to set as priority, the task of bringing both non and aggrieved members under a united platform

He also tasked the excos to promote, coordinate and mobilize members against negative tendencies, be guided by the party’s constitution and shun any act of injustice by giving justice and equity to all members irrespective of status.

“We have bestowed on you today to use your positions and put the party in proper shape and on the right path. Honestly, we have problems at both national and state level. Therefore, it’s your responsibility as executive of the party to put it in order and not disarray.

“The new state leaders must, however get down to work immediately to ensure that the party remain one united family and focused.

“I enjoin you to embark on a reconciliatory process that will guarantee the unity and strength of the APC in Lagos State,” Olusi stated.

Also, a former Deputy Governor in the state, Abiodun Ogunleye, a member of the GAC, charged the new Exco on competence.

“You have been given the opportunity to revamp the party. The national convention is around the corner, it requires your fairness, equity and strong will to do what is right,” Ogunleye stated.

Earlier, Ojelabi, who had his inauguration in Abuja by the National body, said the state excos would elevate fairness and equity in running the affairs of the party.

Ojelabi said that the Lagos APC was in dire need of all genuine compatriots to build better party for all.

According to him, “We shall henceforth give priority to justice and equity so that everyone’s goals and aspirations can be fulfilled in relative peace. There will be no room for injustice.”