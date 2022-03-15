By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Daughter of late billionaire business mogul and politician, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, M.K.O. Abiola, Rinsola Abiola has indicated interest in vying for the position of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ms Abiola, youthful politician, media entrepreneur and philanthropist, made her interest known via a post on her social media accounts recently.

Young Abiola revealed that she decided to vie for the position following months of wider consultations with relevant key stakeholders.

The APC recently released the zoning formula for party offices in its upcoming national convention and party members across the country have since indicated interest in positions zoned to their respective regions.

Ms. Abiola, a member of the APC in Ogun State, is described as both a technocrat and grassroots politician. She has also been commended for her philanthropic activities through the Derinsola Abiola Foundation, and sustained advocacy for women and youth mainstreaming in politics.

Ms. Abiola, who runs a media and political consultancy firm, was a Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Eighth Assembly.

She has also garnered work experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors, while her works in promoting youth and women’s interests through politics and civil society, have been huge.

Ms Abiola promised that, if elected as youth leader, her priorities would include delivering the youth vote for the APC, providing support for young candidates and pushing for better representation of young people in appointive positions while also safeguarding the interests of Nigerian youths in policy formulation at different levels of government.

Instructively, if Ms. Abiola gets elected, she will be the first female youth leader of a political party in Nigeria.

Many believe that this will further cement the APC as a progressive party, and all eyes are on the leadership of the APC in Ogun and Lagos states to rise to the occasion by allowing this important history to be created.