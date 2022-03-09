By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has formally announced a new zoning formula for various National Working Committee, NWC offices ahead of its March 26 national convention.

In the formula released Wednesday in Abuja, the party zoned the office of its National Chairman to North Central, effectively edging out contestants from other zones.

Some of the contestants that would be affected by the formula are a former Governor of Borno state (North East), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and a former Governor of Zamfara State (North West), Alhaji Abdulaziz Yar.

Vanguard News Nigeria