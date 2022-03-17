.

–— Be like Akeredolu, El-Rufai, show commitment

Dayo Johnson Akure

As the crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) festered, youths under the aegis of Progressive Youths Stakeholders have lamented the hypocrisy and bootlicking amongst the party leaders.

While decrying the lack of courage of many party leaders, the youths identified a lack of selfless leaders as one of the challenges confronting the party.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Damilola Ibrahim urged party leaders to emulate the courage of Rotimi Akeredolu and Nasiru El-Rufai, Governors of Ondo and the Kaduna States.

Ibrahim noted that for the party to survive even after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, leaders in the party must toe the path of courage like Akeredolu and El-Rufai have exemplified.

“Our leaders must understand that for us to build our party, we must rise up and defend the Party as an institution. In the course of doing so, you may step on toes, but the reality is that the fight for the soul of the party can never be wrong.

“It is important that our leaders jettison caucus fraternity and denounce personal affinity in the face of the survival of our party.

“We must look inward and begin to act in a way that will build our party and not mere men.

“As Youths, we will continue to promote and expand the path of courage that our leaders, Governor Akeredolu and Mallam El-Rufai have created for us.

” They have displayed leadership traits that for us, as emerging leaders, should emulate and imbibe. We urge leaders of our party to emulate these Governors.

“We understand their intervention to mean that irrespective of who is involved, the ultimate loyalty is first to the party.

” Once broken, it may be hard to amend, we must continue to think along the path of saving the party rather than mending the party to save the friendship.

“We, therefore, salute the rare courage and show of character of Governor Akeredolu and El-Rufai.

“We are aware that there are many Governors who were sitting on the fence. Such an act will get the party nowhere.

The statement said that ” Both Akeredolu and El-Rufai have written their names in gold. History will never forget their bravery.”

