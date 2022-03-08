.Seeks emergency NEC meeting next week for ratification

.Confusion over National Secretary’s resignation

.I can’t speak for him, says Gov. Bello

.We won’t resign until Buhari says so – Akpanudoedehe

.APC Muslim Forum rejects Adamu’s endorsement

.Almakura canvasses more female participation

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Nigeria’s troubled ruling All Progressives Congress APC is dancing on the brinks following Monday’s take over of its affairs by Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello as National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC.

Consequently, unless its National Executive Committee NEC ratifies Bello’s appointment or Gov. Mai Mala Buni is allowed back to superintend over its affairs, the ruling party may not have a valid national convention as scheduled.

The party had earlier announced March 26 as the date for its national convention. Although it has not notified INEC, it can still rely on its earlier communication with the commission wherein it had stated February 26 as the date for its convention. Flowing from that earlier notice to INEC, the party can write an addendum notifying the commission of the new March 26 date, but at least giving it a seven-day notice.

Such communications are by law usually signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of any political party.

The party therefore has till next week Friday to send another letter to INEC, but it must have settled all issues regarding the office of its national chairman.

Section 222 of the 1999 Constitution as amended states that only the national chairmen and national secretaries are recognized when parties are registered.

The Electoral Act has also stated the lines of communication between the parties and INEC.

NEC Meeting

Informed party sources said one the decisions reached at Tuesday CECPC meeting was that the National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe was mandated to issue a notice convening a NEC meeting.

“The meeting is likely going to hold on Tuesday or latest by Wednesday, all things being equal”, said one of the sources.

Alleged resignation

Meanwhile, there was confusion earlier in the day following concerns that the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe may have resigned his appointment.

Although, several party officials confirmed that Akpanudoedehe had moved some personal effects from his office, they could not confirm seeing any letter to back his rumoured resignation.

There had been speculations that the former Minister of state in the Federal Capital Territory FCT was on his way out of the CECPC.

Akpanudoedehe had earlier attended a meeting of the CECPC presided over by its acting National Chairman and Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

When Gov. Bello was asked to react to the purported resignation, he simply said, “ask him”, referring to Sen. Akpanudoedehe who had left the secretariat as of then.

Gov. Bello however expressed hope that the party will soon take a decision on the report of its zoning committee.

He said; “The report of the zoning formula has been submitted and adopted and it will be released any moment from now. I mean the zoning formula.

“Hopefully, by next week, the NEC meeting will hold.

“It (meeting) is a continuation of yesterday’s meeting, and just know you are not going to be asking me same thing tomorrow because we are going to be meeting everyday until convention so that we can put things together.

“Basically, today we looked at the convention sub-committees and we collected some of the reports from the committee hoping that tomorrow we will decide on the next step to take. Nothing much happen today”, he noted.

We’ll resign if Buhari orders it

Meanwhile, disturbed by reports of his resignation, Senator Akpanudoedehe rushed back to the party secretariat where he told journalists to disregard any information to that effect.

Stating that he was waiting for the CECPC Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni to return to the country, Sen. Akpanudoedehe however said both of them would resign if President Muhammadu Buhari gives the directive.

According to him, it would be wrong to rely on hearsays or name-dropping in taking such a weighty decision.

He said; “I have read in social media that I have resigned as Secretary of the APC. I want to state that it is not true, that I didn’t resigned. If I have resigned, you would have seen my letter of resignation written by me. Someone cannot just say somebody is dead when he is alive.

“I am not bigger than the party, or bigger than the president who is the leader of the country. I am waiting for me national chairman to come back.

“We have done so much for this party. When we inherited this party, if you can recall, it was at its lowest ebb. We built the party and recovered a lot of grounds. We were able to register 41 million members. And we bought this secretariat of the party.

“We have been able to recover what we lost. We lost and brought in a lot of governors. All the States we lost, we brought in less than two years.

“We have been able to go round this country and the Constitution that was a difficult thing to review, we have done it in less than one year.

“We have done reconciliation, ward, local governments and state congresses, and we are about to do the national convention. This is not the first time you are seeing power play.

“I am waiting for the Chairman. If we have directive from the president that we should resign, we are not bigger than the president. We will do so, if we hear from him. Somebody cannot say go and announce he is resigning. Like MKO Abiola used to say, you don’t shave someone’s head in his absence. So, we have done so much.

“And you will agree with me that when we came in, this place was like a dead zone. The secretariat was moved to a private home. But we were committed to what we were doing.

“I am stating here that that breaking news (on resignation) is not from me. I don’t know who announced it.

“Our relationship (Gov. Bello) is very cordial. I don’t have any load. I come here and I leave. I have never changed my furniture. The photograph is official. I have not packed anything. I have not received any letter.

“Someone cannot say the president said. I have not received any letter from anywhere. As I said, nobody is bigger than the party. The issue is that, have I resigned? The answer is no. I am the national secretary of the party”, he declared.

Muslim Forum rejects Adamu

Ahead of the convention, one of the party’s support groups under the aegis of APC Muslim Integrity Forum (APCMIF) has rejected the alleged presidential endorsement of former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the next national chairman of the ruling party.

Reacting to the development at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja, the forum’s national coordinator, Hon. Abubakar Yusuf, urged President Buhari and other party leaders to critically examine the person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and his past activities, commitment, age and physical fitness and his role as one of the promoters of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term agenda.

According to Hon. Yusuf, APC as a party whose ideology is based on anti-corruption, integrity and good governance cannot afford to present Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman of because it will be used against the party during electioneering.

The forum said: “We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to critically examine the person of Abdullahi Adamu and his past activities, his integrity and commitment, age and physical fitness and his role as the arrow head of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term agenda. A man who does not believe in democratic principles cannot be a good party administrator especially a crisis-ridden party like ours in an election year.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of our party to withdraw the purported endorsement of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, considering his democratic credentials, his age and the requirements of the office of the National Chairman with a view to replacing him if at all such alleged endorsement exists.”

The group noted that Abdullahi Adamu is not the only Muslim chairmanship aspirant from the North-central, calling on the party leaders to consider other aspirants like Sen. Umar Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Sani Musa, Mallam Saliu Mustapha among others.

“The fact is, Abdullahi Adamu is not the only Muslim from North Central Nigeria. We have people like Sen. Umar Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha among others who can do the job. The age of Sen. Adamu should also be considered. Adamu lacks the physical energy and charisma to move round the country and sit for long hours as it is required of a National Chairman of a governing party in a country like Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, an aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the APC Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has promised better days for Nigerian women if elected at the march 26 national convention of the party.

Al-Makura regretted that despite women’s demographic strength, voting power, and the creditable manner most of them who occupied high positions in the public and private sector had distinguished themselves, Nigerian women were yet to get opportunities in governance commensurate with their contributions to the nation’s development.

Recalling how his administration as governor of Nasarawa State put women on the political and governance map of the state, Al-Makura said mainstreaming Nigerian women, especially the APC women party faithful, in both party and governance is a key part of his agenda for the party if elected as the National Chairman.

Al-Makura stated these in his goodwill message to Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration.

He said: “I felicitate with the APC and Nigerian women on this year’s occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“It is a fact that no party, no people, and no nation can attain its goals without giving women their deserved place as a key demography and agents of change.

“They are the political mobilisers, they constitute a large chunk of the voting population, and have acquitted themselves most creditably in the positions of authority and trust. They therefore deserve better”, he stated.