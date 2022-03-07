Niger State Gov Sani Bello

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Member, representing North Central in the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has arrived at the national secretariat of the party and currently meeting with some members of the CECPC.

Bello who arrived at about 12pm went straight to the National Working Committee NWC Hall.

He also parked his official vehicle at the designated parking lot of the “National Chairman”.

He was soon followed by the National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe who came into the secretariat at about 12:07 pm.

ALSO READ: APC Crisis: Security beef up at Buhari House over alleged sack of Buni

Sources at the meeting said at least nine of the 12 CECPC members were present and that the session was being presided over by Gov. Bello.

There had been speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari had sanctioned the sack of Gov. Mai Mala Buni as National Chairman of the CECPC. Gov. Buni who travelled outside the country last week was being expected back to the country on Monday but as of the time of filing this report, it was not immediately clear if he was back as most of his aides were not seen at the secreteriat.

Other reports said the CECPC had been disbanded and that Gov. Bello was appointed as a sole administrator for the party.

The CECPC had often held its routine meetings on Mondays.

Vanguard News Nigeria