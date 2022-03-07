…As States Chairmen take oath of office

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Amid speculations that Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni may have been unilaterally sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari from superintending the affairs of the All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, a member of the CECPC and Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has dismissed such claims.

Bello who made his position known after presiding over a ceremony to administer oath of office on state chairmen of the party on Monday in Abuja, said he has been operating as acting national chairman of the APC since Gov. Buni travelled.

The CECPC had on February 3 inaugurated the state executives of the party but either by commission or omission, did not administer any oath on the party chiefs. The development had consequently put the validity of their election as chairmen in doubt.

However, on Monday, Gov. Bello who was earlier speculated to have taken over from Buni said; “The States Chairmen, they took their oath of office today and we discussed progress made so far on Convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for Convention”.

Asked in what capacity he presided over the meeting, Bello said; “Acting Chairman. I have been acting for a while since the Chairman traveled”.

Then this conversation ensued between reporters and Gov. Bello.

Reporters: Can you confirm the news that you have been appointed as the acting Chairman, taking over from Buni?

Bello: You said news. You said news

Reporters: But we need to hear from the horse’s mouth?

Bello: No comment