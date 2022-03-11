.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Angry members of a pressure group in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, have condemned the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee.

The APC members, under the aegis of the Progressive Youth Agenda, equally condemned the decision of some powerful interests within the ruling party to replace Buni with Governor Abubakar Bello.

In a statement on Friday by its National Coordinator, Jabir Aminu Maiturare, the APC pressure group argued that Buni’s removal violated certain sections of the party’s constitution, which stipulates that only the national executive committee members of the party can remove the chairman.

It said, “The Progressive Youth Agenda condemns the incessant breach of law by some members of the party claiming to have removed the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC Mai Mala Buni, which we consider as a nonchalant act and that we the progressive youth cannot accept anything short of what only the NEC can decide.

“We are calling on the general public most especially the members of our great Party APC to shun all these claims pending the return of the Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Mai Mala Buni as he is out of the country but keep in mind that he is still the Chairman Caretaker Committee.

“We all know what the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention has laid a good foundation for the progress of our dear Party APC ever since Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee took charge of the party a lot has changed, via his hard work, he has put efforts to bridge gaps between members of the party and has reached out to aggrieved members for reconciliation and full participation in the activities of the party. This has restored harmony and no doubt, built a solid foundation for peace and progress of the party.

“The APC has also witnessed the mass joining of the party by prominent and important Nigerians that included 3 serving Governors. This has boosted the APC, making it the largest political party in Nigeria.

“All these are attributed to the purposeful leadership provided by President Muhammadu the most remarkable performance of Mai Mala committee since its creation and its ability to embrace all and sundry.

“The Caretaker Committee led by Governor Buni has successfully conducted ward, local government and states congresses, after which, it listened to and resolved appeals from aggrieved contestants as a step in preparing the party for hitch-free Conventions.

“The APC’s constitution review is another gigantic step that is aimed at guiding the affairs robustly by establishing a new basis for strong internal democracy through several new clauses in the APC amended constitution, thereby making the party the most democratic of all existing political parties in the country.

“No doubt, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee has been effective and productive with so many success stories and achievements that are there for history and posterity to judge.

“It is consequently on the scorecard of these remarkable and outstanding achievements that the Progressive Youth Agenda calls on all members to remain calm and focused as we await the next NEC and the Conventions to be held under the leadership of Gov. Mai mala Buni.”