…as Yobe pledges support

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

A former member of the House of Representatives from Yobe State Rt. Honourable Goni Bukar popularly known as BUGON said Gov. Mai Mala Buni deserves better treatment from the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) than what is playing out at the moment.

According to the former Lawmaker, the people of Yobe, despite the current happenings at the leadership of the party still remain proud of Gov. Mai Mala’s achievements in stabilising the party and setting it on a sound footing for the next general election come 2023.

BUGON who spoke with journalists in Damaturu on Friday called on the APC to be more honourable in handling the leadership crisis than the way they are going about it.

The APC under Gov. Buni he noted has attained greater success and unprecedented unity which the party cannot afford to compromise within a few days to her national convention.

“The events that have befallen our dear political party, the All Progressive Congress these few days culminating to leadership struggle has left much to be desired.

“As Muslims, we all believe that divinity of leaders is a function of the act of Allah. Just like life, He is the giver of leadership and He alone can take it when He so desires, nonetheless, the vaulting ambition of men especially in Nigeria has clearly demonstrated man’s quest for power and position not minding the qur’anic injunction.

“Every member of our great party has no doubt in the capacity of Gov. Buni in the running of the affairs of this party since he took over as the Acting Chairman. Gov. Buni in all sense of respect, dedication and honesty has executed this national assignment with all intent and purposes to the admiration of all party members.

“Through his political craftsmanship, Gov. Buni has made the APC, which was almost a sinking ship when he took over the most attractive party in the country. He has cleverly silenced the opposition PDP whom he recruited three serving Governors from their ranks, two former Speakers of the House of Representatives and several other personalities across the country,” BUGON said.

Rt. Hon. Goni Bukar reminded those calling for Buni’s head not to forget easily how the party begged him to come and rescue it when it was incomplete ruins some few years ago.

“In 2020, when the APC was in complete disarray, submerged in leadership crises and confusion at all levels, the President and the party knew Gov. Buni was the only Nigerian Politician with the requisite capacity of rebuilding the party. They begged him to take the job and to the glory of Allah, he has done that fantastically well with all passion and energy. We are proud of the APC today because of his work. Our confidence as a political party in retaining power in 2023 lies on Gov. Buni’s landmark work for the party,” BUGON stated.

While giving a vote of confidence on Gov. Buni’s performance as the governor of Yobe State and justifying why the people of Yobe are solidly behind their governor, Hon. Bukar enumerated various developmental projects Gov. Buni has embarked on in the last few years which he has not noted are public-oriented and demand-driven, particularly in Housing, Health, Commerce, Agriculture, education etc.

“We, the people of Yobe State stand with our governor and the party 100%. As sons and daughters of Yobe, we will continue to rally around our governor as well as our resolve and trust in our dear party, the APC, we shall surely enjoy victory across Nigeria come 2023. Despite the fact that disagreements will never end in human endeavour, it’s no gainsaying that the APC as the largest and ruling political party will be an exception. We however want to caution that decent and honourable measures should be used to solve such disagreement rather than engaging in reckless antics that will take us back to the dark era of the party,” BUGUN advised.