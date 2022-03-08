.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

There is a seeming disquiet in the national secretariat of the troubled ruling All Progressives Congress APC following concerns that the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe may have resigned his appointment.

Although several party officials confirmed that Akpanudoedehe had moved some personal effects from his office, they could not confirm seeing any letter to back his rumoured resignation.

Sen. Akpanudoedehe did not also immediately respond to calls seeking his response to his alleged resignation.

There had been speculations that the former Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT was on his way out of the CECPC.

Akpanudoedehe had earlier attended a meeting of the CECPC presided over by its acting National Chairman and Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

He was said to have left the meeting midway.

