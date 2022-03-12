Some selfish individuals and group in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have finalized plans to influence a court injunction against the Chairman and members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, a group has alleged.

Having failed on other fronts, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Network said this is the latest plot by these elements to cause an uprising within the APC and the country at large in pursuit of their ambition built on deceit and the quest for power through the back door.

Speaking at a press conference, Hon. Tobias Ogbeh, the group’s secretary-general said the ultimate is to cause an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has rejected the leadership change and warned governors to stop backstabbing their colleague.

The group, therefore, called on relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to be on alert in this regard as the plot has reached an advanced stage.

Ogbeh also urged judges and justices to refuse to be used as pawns to truncate the democratic processes in Nigeria.

The APC youths, however, expressed confidence in the judiciary’s integrity to stand for justice and equity.