In the aftermath of what appeared a failed coup against the National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the All Progressives Congress APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, his allies, yesterday, took over the Buhari House national secretariat of the party.

This came on a day Buni asked the judiciary to vacate injunction against the party’s national convention scheduled for March 26, even as he thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for providing what he described as ‘firm guidance’ in processes that led to his removal last week.

Meanwhile, the Bello-led faction of the APC has denied knowledge of the resumption of the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the party, Senator Akpanudoedehe at the national secretariat of the party.

Vanguard gathered that the decision to take over the secretariat was preparatory to the return of Buni to the country.

Meanwhile, the CECPC, led by Buni, has while commending INEC for providing “firm guidance” to the party, following the confusion that trailed his absence in the past few days, said it had engaged a consortium of lawyers to vacate a court injunction seeking to halt its planned national convention slated for March 26.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who disclosed this in a statement, said: “The party has engaged a team of senior lawyers to address a purported court order halting the planned APC National Convention.

“We, hereby, call on the judiciary to give the matter the needed and expedient attention in our bid to vacate the purported court order and allow for the conduct of a transparent and rancour-free national convention deserving of our great party, APC.”

INEC had in a March 9, 2022 letter, signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony informed the party that the notice for its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting and national convention was legally defective because it was signed by its acting National Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State instead of being jointly signed by Messrs Buni and Akpanudoedehe.

Buni on his way back

Noting that Buni was on his way back to the country, Akpanudoedehe had led some of the Yobe governor’s allies to the party secretariat, yesterday.

Addressing journalists, Akpanudoedehe dismissed concerns that the party was embroiled in a crisis of leadership, declaring that the CECPC was intact.

In an expanded statement to support his position, Akpanudoedehe said there was need to clarify the events of last week and reassure the membership and stakeholders of the party, as well as the Nigerian people in general “that the governing party is crisis-free, strong and remains united in giving the country the transformative leadership and good governance it promised them.”

He recalled how on February 28, the CECPC chairman took a long-delayed trip abroad on health grounds, leaving behind written authorisation for other members of the CECPC to continue work in his absence, particularly the day-to-day management of the APC.

“That in his absence, sundry activities earlier scheduled for action appeared to develop fresh urgency in order to satisfy the timetable for the 2023 general elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, thus galvanizing some within the CECPC to act in their best understanding of both the situation and the leadership dynamics in the committee/party.

“That all such actions were clearly identified at all times as happening in an acting or proxy capacity, and under the auspices of the substantive Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, contrary to widespread speculations that the Chairman, Secretary or some other officials of the CECPC have been removed from office or otherwise replaced.

“That the CECPC is intact and functional as originally constituted.”

Meanwhile, the Bello led faction of the APC has denied knowledge of the resumption of the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the party, Senator Akpanudoedehe at the national secretariat of the party.

Spokesman of the CECPC, Ismae’el Ahmed disclosed at a brieging, yesterday, in Abuja.

Asked why Akpanudoedehe was not part of the CECPC meeting, Ahmed said he thought the party scribe had travelled.

“I don’t know his itinerary. He doesn’t tell me if he is coming to the secretariat or not. So, I am not aware that he was around. I even though he travelled,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe who had stayed away from the secretariat for nearly a week had, yesterday, showed up at the party’s headquarters, where he briefly addressed newsmen. He subsequently issue a statement to elaborate his points.

He was, however, absent at a meeting of the CECPC as he had left before the meeting began.

This was as the party disclosed of its resolve to go ahead with its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting slated for Thursday.

Asked whether the CECPC had resolved all issues with INEC, Ahmed said: “Our NEC meeting will hold on Thursday as scheduled.”

Party pegs chairmanship nomination form at N20m

He also spoke on the cost of the convention nomination and expression of interest forms, adding that there was a typographical error in the earlier document released by the party.

While the cost of Chairmanship nomination form is put at N20 million, those for National Secretary, Deputy National Chairman (North and South) go for N10 million.

Forms for all other National Working Committee, NWC go for N5 million, while forms for non-NWC NEC positions go for N1 million.

Other zonal positions would go for N500,000.

Mustapha picks forms

Meanwhile, one of the frontline national chairmanship aspirants and Turaki of Ilorin, Malam Saliu Mustapha, was the first to pick his nomination and expression of interest forms, yesterday.

Director-General of the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation, SAMCO, Balla Usman collected the expression of interest and nomination forms on behalf of the former National Deputy Chairman of Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, at the party’s National Secretariat.

APC’s Deputy Director of Organisation, Sabiu Bello, handed over the two forms after receiving the mandatory N20 milion from Mustapha’s representatives

Speaking after the forms were presented to him at his campaign office, the chairmanship aspirant, said: “This is a clear confirmation that I’m in the race and a testament to the seriousness I have shown since I threw my hat into the ring.

“Now that I have collected the forms on the same day they were made available, I will intensify consultations with key party stakeholders with a view to letting them know why I am the best man for the job.

“I, however, want to express my appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for paving way for what we have just done today.”