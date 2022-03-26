By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Some presidential aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have turned the Eagle Square venue of the ongoing national convention of the party in Abuja into a campaign ground.

Chairman of the Convention Sub-committee on Venue and Governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. Dave Umahi who went round the square apparently in continuation of inspection of the venue, however used the opportunity to meet with delegates from several states.

Following in his trail was a former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha who also went round the pavilions, “greeting” delegates from across the states.

Then came the youthful Adamu Garba who also went round the pavilions and engaged mostly with the younger delegates, who he gave his campaign handbills.

