By Dayo Johnson Akure

Southwest governors have endorsed two former governorship aspirants in Ondo and Osun states, Hon lsaacs Kekemeke and Senator lyiola Omisore as the national Vice Chairman, South West of the All Progressive Congress and its national Secretary respectively.

Vanguard gathered that while the position of vice-chairman was microzoned to Ondo, that of the national secretary was kept for Oyo and Osun states.

Reliable party sources told Vanguard in Akure, the state capital that the governors have endorsed both aspirants.

Speaking in Akure, the Head, Media Team of Hon Kekemeke , Jerry Sola- Akinuli confirmed this to the vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Akinuli said that the governors have agreed on the candidacy of both Kekemeke and Omisore.

According to him ” the Southwest Governors worked in consultation with party leaders as to how to party offices should be distributed amongst the component states of the region.

Speaking on the convention, Kekemeke said that “This convention is quite challenging for the APC because of the many contending tendencies and interests. This is not unusual in any political party. I believe that our leaders and our Governors are up to the task.

“The bigger job is for the post-convention leadership to have the requisite capacity to fairly and sincerely rejig the party. The APC needs a competent, experienced, large-hearted, nonsectional, and cool-headed somebody as Chairman.”

Meanwhile, Akinuli in a statement said that Kekemeke has promised to build a broad, participatory, and politically conscious platform to enhance progress politics and democratic development that the Southwest is known for.

Kekemeke who was the Pioneer chairman of the party in Ondo state and the pioneer national chairman, National Examinations Council NECO, has promised that ” l will work to galvanize and ignite the renewal of the party in the Southwest as the hotbed and melting point of progressivism with its attendant effects on the national polity.

” I will also use my experience and competence to rally party leaders to build a broad, participatory, and politically conscious platform to enhance progress politics and democratic development that the Southwest is known for.

Kekemeke who was the state Chairman when both governor Rotimi Akeredolu and President Muhammadu Buhari won his election in 2015 is presently the Secretary of the Ondo state APC advisory council.

The head media team described the former Secretary to the state government and former Attorney General and Justice Commissioner as a passionate party player and a reconciler.

Akinuli added that ” Kekemeke is deserving of your hire as the National Vice Chairman, South West.

He added that ” our movement expresses its gratitude to our forthright and performing governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu for his gracious support.