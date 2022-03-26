By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Six national chairmanship aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have now stepped down for President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate for the position, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu had been endorsed by President Buhari after series of meetings with governors of the ruling party in the lead up to Saturday’s national convention.

This was contained a letter addressed to the Chairman, APC Election Sub-Committee and signed by one of the aspirants, Senator George Akume.

The letter reads; “May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr. President for the Chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague H.E. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and forward letters of withdrawal from the under listed aspirants to wit: H.E. Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, H.E. Sen. George Akume, H.E. Abdulaziz Yari, Sen. Sani Musa Muhammed, Com. Etsu Muhammed and Turaki Saliu Mustapha”.

Meanwhile, the party, no fewer than 7, 584 delegates will take part in voting at the convention today.

The party disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.

“7,584 delegates decide our NWC today”, the party had tweeted.

