ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC Niger East has unfolded his agenda for Nigerian Women and the Youths, saying if elected as the Chairman of the ruling party, he would think-outside-the-box and complement government’s existing efforts geared towards the emancipation of women and youths in the country.

Musa, a frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of APC, has also promised to institutionalize and make the party become what he described as a political party that will work its policies that will in all its ramifications, support the women and youths in both the internal working and developmental structures of the ruling party.

Speaking yesterday during an interactive session with a cross-section of women and youths under the aegis of APC Youths Stakeholders Forum, the Chairmanship aspirant said that one of his cardinal points would be to identify young men and women of impeccable character and competence who have been accepted at the grassroots level to run for offices and support their campaign.

According to him, this action would help ensure that the best amongst them are given an opportunity to occupy leadership positions without the lack of encouragement and financial burden that comes with such, just as he also promised to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party that will guarantee affirmative actions.

Earlier in their remarks, the National Coordinators of APC Youths Stakeholders Forum, Dr Mariam Jibrin and Mr Uju Kelechi who articulated their views in support of the aspiration of Senator Musa for the position of National Chairman of the party, however, called for an all-inclusive party where women and youths will have strategic roles to play within the APC.

Speaking further, Senator Musa said “In recent times, women and youths in Nigeria have demonstrated a high level of commitment to service and an uncommon zeal as critical stakeholders in key governance issues and decision making.

“As a frontline aspirant for the position of the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), it is important to share with you my thoughts and plans for our women and youths if given the opportunity to lead our great party.

Senator Musa while responding said “I am fully aware of the challenges facing women and youths in Nigeria today, and the series of hurdles they have to cross in order to be heard and be given the opportunity to tap their potentials.

“Our agenda for women and youths as a party will be within the confines of the party’s formulated policies that will be proposed to the executive arm of government. Of course, as the head of the party leadership or the National Working Committee (NWC), it is imperative for us to think outside the box and complement the government’s existing effort in the emancipation of women and youths in our society.

“Political parties are essential institutions of democracy and as such, I will be adaptive and committed to building capacity amongst our women and youths folks and we shall make it a policy of the party.

“Just as human capital development will be giving the most needed priority based on a model similar to the one implemented by the Best Practices Institute (BPI), under my leadership APC will work to deliver training to volunteers, Party leaders and staff, women and youth organizers, candidates and campaign staff, constituency caucus members, community stakeholders and leaders, and in so doing our operational foundations will become more solid.

“This project will be one of our core programmes in building and strengthening the All Progressives Congress Party, APC structures from ward to national levels to ensure success for the party in both elections and governance.

“We are firmly aware that women and youth are the least represented amongst the political leadership. Whilst commending President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the “Not-too-young-to-run bill” into law and other initiatives for youth and women participation in politics, as a party, one of our strategies is to close the funding gap.

“As part of the reward system for APC under my leadership, we’ll identify young men and women of impeccable character and competence who have been accepted at the grassroots level to run for offices and support their campaign. This will ensure that the best amongst us are given an opportunity to occupy leadership positions without the lack of encouragement and financial burden that comes with such.

“If given the opportunity to lead the APC, I will explore and initiate a transfer of knowledge, a think-tank team or policy institute will be established as an organ in the party with the sole purpose of performing research and advocacy findings concerning developmental initiatives such as social policy, political strategy, economics, military, technology, and culture.

“Our belief is that Political parties should not only be a vehicle for winning elections and go into oblivion until another round of campaign starts, we’ll ensure that elected officials are given all the necessary support to succeed on their assignment.

“With Senator Mohammed Sani Musa at the helms of affairs, imposition of candidates during primaries will be a thing of the past. We will give a level playing field to women of courage and ambitious youths to actualize their dreams.

“Our agenda is to unleash our real potentials by changing our decayed system, process and outcomes to that of modern society and state where things are better for its people.

Women and Youths will take the centre stage of our activities and as such, skill development will be on a mission mode, at an unprecedented scale in order to produce capable, confident and well skilled human resources that will feed an expanding economy.

“A Reward System that is sustainable will be initiated, hard-working and qualified party women and youths will be accorded first right of refusal where there are available opportunities. We’ll work with party organs to ensure women & youths get decent jobs, political weight, negotiating muscle, and real influence in decision making. The women and youth wings of the party leadership will be empowered to contribute meaningfully to the development of society.

“Interests of the Youth & Women groups in the APC will be aggregated. We’ll facilitate all-inclusive stakeholders retreat to review the state of affairs of the party, this will provide the opportunity for key stakeholders to articulate their views and make critical inputs. Challenges, lessons and recommendations learnt from it will form part of whatever working framework we will adopt as a party.

“In conclusion, my pledge to women and youths is that we will run an effective, all-inclusive and active transformational leadership that will ensure efficiency in our party administration so that everyone can have a voice and can directly benefit from our proposed developmental agenda.

“Once again, together we can work towards these noble ideals and put our party and candidature in reality by supporting a new voice, new direction and fresh ideas that can move our party forward come March 26 and beyond.”

