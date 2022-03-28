** Urges team work amongst new leaders

By David Odama

LAFIA— The 2019 APC Governorship candidate for Cross River State, Senator John Owan Enoh Monday said that the election of Sen Abdullahi Adamu as the APC National Chairman will open up a new political space both in the party and in the nation’s politics and also act as a unifying factor between the north and the south.

This is even as he has applauded senator Abdullahi Adamu over his emergence as the new chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, urging other members of his new team in Buhari House to work as a united team to move the party and country forward.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard while congratulating the first civilian governor of Nasarawa State, senator John Owan Enoh described Adamu as a highly cerebral, reliable, trusted and tested leader ready to serve the nation and the people at all times.

“As a political leader, a detribalised Nigerian ready to serve the nation at all times, it is pertinent for me and Nigerians as a whole to celebrate the emergence of our well deserved leader who is one of the pillars of democracy in Nigeria”

According to the Cross River State governorship candidate, “the senator representing Nasarawa West has every reason to be supported as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by all party members and indeed the generality of Nigerians to succeed in his new assignment

The former Lawmaker who however called on all APC members to rally support for the Abdullahi Adamu-led APC despite their political differences and ideologies, called on all Nigerians to see the emergence of senator Abdullahi Adamu as a victory for Nigerians, regardless of their individual political inclinations

According to senator Owan Enoh, the success of All Progressives Congress ( APC) convention that ushered in Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman and other National Working Committee ( NWC) of the party signified victory for the party in 2023 and beyond.