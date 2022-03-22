.

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East will today meet with the House of Representatives Caucus of the ruling party.

Disclosing this Tuesday, Senator Musa, a frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the APC, said that the meeting which will hold at 3 pm today with all APC members of the House of Representatives is in continuation of his outreach and consultations with leaders, Stakeholders, members within the APC ahead of Saturday’s national convention.

According to him, the meeting will give him the opportunity to reel out his lofty plans for the party if given the opportunity to lead as the National Chairman of the APC.

