*** I withdrew for the respect I have for Buhari as our leader, Musa

By Henry Umoru

Chairman, Senate Services Committee and a frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has withdrawn from the race.

Senator Musa who has pledged his support for the consensus candidate, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, said that he stepped down for the respect he has for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator who confirmed his stepping with Vanguard said, ” yes I have withdrawn for the respect I have for President Buhari who spoke with us and as a father and leader, I listened to him and also for the fact that Senator Abdullahi is older than us all.”

A statement by the campaign organization of Sani Musa disclosed that Senator Sani Musa’s decision to withdraw from the race was consistent with his believe in putting the party first and in respect for decisions taken by the leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



The campaign organization noted that the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Sani Musa has pledged to offer his support to the consensus candidate, Adamu Abdullahi and also contribute his quota towards ensuring party cohesion and the success of its National Convention.

Vanguard News Nigeria