Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Omezia Ajayi & Shina Abubakar

Akure—THE South West Governors’ Forum, yesterday, expressed optimism that the outcome of the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would provide an inspiring enabler for cohesion and stability.

The forum also urged all contestants for various positions to leverage on the strength of their commitment to serve the party at different levels.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said: “We must consider the resolve to serve the people, even at the party level, a commendable strive. At times like this, such strives are of courage.

“They are borne out of individual zeal and passion for the party. Such efforts are undoubted, replete with brighter prospects – that we can shape the party stronger today, for tomorrow.

“As party leaders and faithful of varied but strongly-nested leverages and responsibilities, we have played the game not for our selfish interests, even if our individual desires to serve, as well as the purposeful drives to achieve same may have differed.

“Notwithstanding, our collective, though unsung instincts were incurably geared toward the common goal of altruistic service to the party.

“We must, therefore, at this point, put the past behind us for the greater objective to serve the people and the larger society through the instrumentality of the party platform.

“We have all won together. As such, the responsibility to build together is for us all irrespective of who emerged or whose aspirations are yet to come to fruition. God’s time is the best.

“For the newly-elected, here is a huge possibility of better days ahead of us all; and clearly, a greater opportunity for oneness, more than ever before, has again, berthed. Galvanize us for the enormous task ahead.

“You have our mandate, as Governors and leaders of our various states, to provide quality leadership because your individual capacities to so do have never been in doubt. On our part, we shall be ceaseless in engaging you constructively throughout your tenure in office.

NWC ‘ll move party to enviable heights —Oyetola

Meanwhile, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, expressed belief in the capacity of the former Nasarawa governor to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the administration and management of the party’s affairs.

Speaking at the convention ground, the governor, who also congratulated other newly elected officers of the party, described the emergence of Omisore as a round peg in a round hole.

His words: “First of all, I must thank our leaders in the South West for their support for our own Senator Iyiola Omisore. This is a great thing for us in Osun APC and I must thank other contestants for conceding and accepting to withdraw from the race. I commend them for the bold step just as I assure them of our support in their time of need. I have no doubt in the capacity of Otunba Omisore to deliver and take our party to a greater level.

“It is an attestation to the fact that we have our ways of resolving issues without necessarily resorting to conflict.

“Contrary to the negative expectations of some people the convention went peacefully. The security operatives have done wonderfully well. I am really proud of what had happened today, it is a sign that our party is united, formidable and remained indivisible.

“I am confident that with the existing units in the APC, our party will continue to remain in power beyond 2023 by the grace of God.”

I’ll not let APC down —Omisore

Also speaking, the newly elected APC National Secretary, Senator Omisore expressed gratitude to God, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Oyetola, party leaders and co-contenders for their unflinching support and confidence reposed in him to serve the party, promising “never to disappoint them.”

No victor, no vanquished —National Youth Leader

Meanwhile, the newly-elected National Youth Leader of the APC, Mr Dayo Israel, has promised to collaborate with the party members, especially the youths to ensure the greatest good for the greatest number.

Israel, in his victory speech, said: “It’s a New Dawn. We came into the race with the sole objective to ‘spread greatness’ to all young people of our great party and Nigeria as a whole, through the office of the National Youth Leader of APC.

“Let me state very unequivocally that this race presented No Victor, No Vanquished, just a representative-the servant leader to oversee your affairs.! The party, APC belongs to all of us and I can assure you of inclusive leadership, carrying everyone along.”