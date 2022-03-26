By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Coalition of North Central Youth Forum of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)have rallied support for the daughter of the presumed winner of 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, Hajia Kareemat Aderinsola Abiola to clinch the office of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Youth Leader.

Recall that the convention of the party has been scheduled to hold on Saturday in Abuja after many postponements.

The forum said that, the endorsement of Kareemat would strengthen and deepen the inclusion of the North Central Youths in the programmes of the APC.

The Spokesman of the group who is also Kwara State coordinator, Mr. Moses Adeyefa in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ilorin on Wednesday said that, “the endorsement of the daughter of the late winner of the annulled June 12 election, Late Chief MKO Abiola ticks all boxes when it comes to experience, capacity, knowledge and loyalty to the ideologies of the party”.

Other coordinators that gave support include Mr. Kawu Dahiru (Nasarawa), Mr.Mohammed Alhassan (Kogi), Mr. Suleiman Alfa (Niger State), Mr.Tesu Baki (Benue State) and Mr. Joseph Gyang (Plateau State), Mr. Sulyman Ahmad (FCT).

Adeyefa stated that, “Our choice of endorsement of Rinsola Abiola as the National Youth Leader of APC is borne out of her loyalty to the party and her antecedent in carrying out different party assignments diligently at various levels since the formation of the party in 2013.

“Between 2013 and now, Abiola has demonstrated commitment to the project APC at all levels. She has the quality and competence to lead the youth in our great party”

In terms of capacity, competence and gender inclusiveness that we are all clamouring for, Hajia Abiola is the right choice.

“On behalf of the North Central youth wing of our dear party, we present to you Rinsola Abiola as our consensus candidate for the position of the APC National Youth Leader”.

In his defence for rallying round the aspirant, Adeyefa also said that, “Abiola is known across Nigeria and among the youths and party elders.

“She is a loyal and a faithful party member. She has plan to organize and institute APC youth fora, seminars and workshops, where APC youth will be developed in their various careers and skills through the support of other party leadership and relevant stakeholders.

“This gender inclusive and youthful-driven endorsement of Abiola as the National Youth Leader amongst other activities within the party will further strengthen and deepen the inclusion of the North Central Youths in the programmes of the All Progressive Congress in the geopolitical zone and importantly across the country”.

“We are overwhelmed by the fierce support to Abiola whose entry into the race has virtually changed the dynamics of the contest judging by the huge confidence and backing which her candidacy has garnered across other geopolitical zones in the preliminary weeks of our youth-driven and inclusive campaign across the country”.

The forum therefore urged the entire Nigerian Youth who are yet to get their PVCs should do so at any of the INEC registration centres close to them so as to encourage youth participation and inclusion in key decision making in the Democratic process of Nigeria”.

Adeyefa also used the occasion

to commend the leadership of party under the leadership of Governor of Yobe State and the Chairman CCEPC, Mallam Mai Mala Buni for his role in uniting the party across various states of the federation.