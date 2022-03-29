Saliu Mustapha

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Mallam Saliu Mustapha, one of the Chairmanship aspirants of All Progressives Congress (APC), at the just concluded National Convention has said that many would have wanted him to take the battle to the convention ground, but he had to pull back in deference to his leader President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mustapha made this known in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Dapo Okubanjo on Tuesday in Abuja, noting that “My decision to concede was never an easy one, but I pride myself as a core party man who does not joke with loyalty and party supremacy.

“Only a few years ago, I considered the greater goal and refused to take steps that could have cost our party, Kwara state when I was unfairly treated at the gubernatorial primaries but not once did I regret that decision.

“To my political associates, friends, members of my campaign organisation, and other volunteers in support groups across the country who all worked tirelessly on the project, I urge you all to keep the faith.

“And I also won’t forget to appreciate the good people of Kwara for their unquantifiable support in spite of everything.

“We hope to meet with the new party executives led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to share our thoughts on the way forward with them.”

Mustapha also said that he remains loyal to President Buhari just as he was several years ago as one of the prime movers of The Buhari Organisation (TBO)