By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A pressure group, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace & Harmony in Africa Initiative, has rejected the appointment of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as the All Progressives Congress, APC, Election Appeal Committee chairman.

The group warned that the governor’s appointment to such a position ahead of the APC national convention could portend danger for the party and the country at large

Recall that the party recently released the programme for its national convention slated for March 26, 2022, and named the Ogun Governor as the head of the highly sensitive committee.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Sulaimon Suberu, said the organisation considered it imperative to raise alarm on his ability to deliver on the mandate efficiently, considering what he described as the governor’s “remote and immediate antecedents”.

He said, “After perusing the schedule of the programme released by the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for it’s National Convention slated for March 26, 2022, where he Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun was pencilled down as the Chairman of the election appeal committee, we want to emphatically state that such nomination portends a serious threat to the peace of Nigeria considering the status of APC as the ruling party.

“As a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian project and democratic governance, we have considered it a duty to raise our voice in the face of the pending political debacle that could further heighten political tension in our dear country and irredeemably jeopardize our evolving democracy.

“To put the record straight, Governor Dapo Abiodun, by his remote and immediate antecedents lacks the requisite democratic credentials and moral standing to handle a sensitive assignment of that nature at this critical time in our history as a nation.”

ADAPHAI, then called for the immediate removal of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the Chairman Election Appeal Committee of the APC in the coming national convention.