By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, organised youths under the aegis, Concerned Young, APC Groups In North Central have thrown their weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa for the chairmanship position of the ruling party.

The organised youths said that it became very imperative for the endorsement of Senator Musa who presently represents Niger East in the Senate because the party’s leadership must be handed over to a more capable, master strategist, and visionary individual as the party is the vehicle through which governments are formed and he symbolises these qualities and attributes.

Addressing Journalists yesterday, SpokesPerson of Concerned Young APC Group In North Central, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Sani, said that having x-rayed the key personalities that have what it takes to lead the party, they came to a conclusion that Senator Musa is the man whom the cap fits for the position with regard to political sagacity, leadership achievements, followership, competence, capacity, influence, credibility, and acceptance.

Recall that the APC has been involved in the political crisis in the last couple of days which resulted in the impeachment of the party’s acting and caretaker committee, led by Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Also recall that crisis got to an anti-climax on Monday when Governor Sani Bello of Niger State took over the control of APC following the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who has been in charge of the ruling party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

With the emergence of the Niger state governor as the acting chairman ahead of the convention, Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai, confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen a candidate from the north-central but it is arguable that he did will not disclose the chosen candidate.

However, the youths have expressed hope as they urge the leadership of the party and the President to consider the endorsed candidate as his wealth of experience would bring lasting solutions as well victory for the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The text read, “The leadership and entire members of Concerned Young, APC Groups in North Central, after chains of careful and intellectual cogitation, have coincidentally moved to support and endorse Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the upcoming convention of the party coming up in March 2022.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress Party was formed in 2014 with the vision of salvaging Nigeria from the turbulence of that time and placing it on a trajectory of coordinated, rapid, and impactful development. Thus, we are proud of the achievements of the Buhari-led administration in the areas of power, road construction and rehabilitation, railway network, agriculture, mining, and others.

“Despite these accomplishments, the party will not be able to retain power in 2023 unless the party’s leadership is handed over to a more capable, master strategist, and visionary individual, because the party is the vehicle through which governments are formed.

“In view of the forthcoming National Convention for the position of National Chairman in March, we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee, APC Governors, APC legislators, stakeholders, and members to ensure that the party gets a leadership that is neutral and liberal, visionary, well-grounded and well respected by all.

Since it is no longer debatable that the forthcoming APC national convention for the position of national chairman is targeted at promoting cohesion, peace, unity, and integration, then the North Central and not just the North Central, but Senator Mohammed Sani Musa deserves the opportunity to be the next party chairman.

“We have x-rayed the key personalities that have what it takes to lead the party and hereby most humbly find Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as the man who fits the definition of that position in terms of political sagacity, leadership achievements, followership, competence, capacity, influence, credibility, and acceptance.

“Senator Mohammed Sani Musa is therefore endorsed by the Concerned Young APC Groups in North Central because his reputation speaks for itself. He possesses the requisite experience and the desired leadership qualities. Based on his rich experience in public service, he has demonstrated competence in leadership, and as a grassroots politician, he is always expanding the scope of participatory governance.

“We believe that Senator Mohammed Sani Musa’s patriotism, foresight, and love for this great party and Nigeria will not let the party and Nigerians down. We are very confident that his leadership will heal all the wounds in the APC and ensure that the party approaches the 2023 election united, prepared, and accepted by Nigerians.”