By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC from Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire has said that the option of consensus canvased by President Muhammadu Buhari was the best way of choosing their leaders at the Saturday’s national convention.

Nkire who is also a member of the National Caucus of the party described President Buhari’s advice as “a master stroke capable of dousing tension and forestalling fracas from aggrieved quarters”.

According to him, the idea will prevent squabbles even at the venue of the convention.

“The consensus arrangement which is a provision in the APC constitution, would eliminate the incidence of quarreling and fighting at the convention venue, having agreed on a unity list right from the zones”, he said.

Nkire added that the expected success of the party convention, “will not only shame our critics and opponents but will also serve notice to our biggest opponent, the People’s Democratic Party that we really mean to retain power in 2023”.

He also commended the South-South zone for being one of the first zones to produce a unity list and urged all the other zones to close ranks and agree on unity lists before heading to the National Convention.