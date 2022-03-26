PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has vowed that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to provide leadership to the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond 2023 after his exit from office.

Lawan has described the National Convention as a strong statement by the APC attesting to its ability to provide leadership for the country and strengthen unity amongst members within its fold.

Speaking in Abuja at the National Convention of the ruling party, Lawan said that President Buhari’s ability to sustain unity within the party against all odds, positions him favorably as the “compass” needed to give direction to the party at all times.

The President of the Senate said, “Your Excellency, Mr. President, we can compare favorably well with any other party across the world. This is because you have provided the leadership that we need.

“Let me be explicit, you will not be on the ballot in 2023, but you will remain the leading light and moral compass of APC even after your tenure finishes.

“And, therefore, Mr. President, I’m sorry, you will have little rest, because we will never allow you to go away.”

Lawan who hailed President Buhari for his role in ensuring Executive/Legislature harmony and the even development of all geo-political zones in the country, stressed that the President’s commitment to the implementation and completion of projects would particularly see to the eventual commissioning of the second Niger Bridge in the South-East part of the country later this year.

He commended the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for stabilising the All Progressives Congress in the last eighteen months of holding sway.