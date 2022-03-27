.

…urges members to support his leadership

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Sunday, hailed Sen Abdullahi Adamu, for emerging the new All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, at the just National Convention held on Saturday in Abuja.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, while pointing that it was needful for the apex farmer orgainsation in the country to congratulate the Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, which he described as “our well wisher”.

The statement reads in part, “AFAN is apolitical alright but it is germane for us to celebrate the emergence of our well wisher, immediate past President as well as AFAN Trustee, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator (Dr) Abdullahi Adamu ( CON), Turakin Keffi, the Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture as the duly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As Arc Kabir Ibrahim and Arc Kabir Faskari I served as a member of the Media and Publicity Convention Committee and a National delegate from my LGA respectively.”

However, the Association called on farmers to support the Adamu-led APC despite their different political affiliations and ideologies.

“I call on all farmers in Nigeria to rally round the National Chairman of the APC as one of our own regardless of our individual political inclinations”, the statement concluded.