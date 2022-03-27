Chief Amaechi Nwoha, Federal Commissioner, South East, National Assembly Service Commission (NASSC) has congratulated Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on his emergence as APC National Chairman.

Nwoha said on Sunday that the new APC national chairman is a man of integrity and character, needed to steer the ship of the ruling party.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and other party members for showing capacity in the choice of Adamu.

“Abdullahi Adamu is a stable character with what it takes to transit APC to greater heights.

“He is a man of vision with proven integrity and experience in leadership and I believe that he is the best for APC chairmanship at the moment,” he said.

The federal commissioner who congratulated Adamu and APC on their peaceful convention, said the new leadership would sustain the democratic achievements of the party.

According to him, Adamu is a man of the people with broad knowledge and contacts all over the country, which is a big advantage to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adamu, was a former governor of Nasarawa. (NAN)