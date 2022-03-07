By Onozure Dania

Ahead of the March 26, 2022, National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, frontline chairmanship aspirant, Senator Sani Musa has restated his determination to re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party to win elections if elected.

Sen Musa in continuation of his interactions with the party’s stakeholders, said: “If giving the opportunity to lead the party, I will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party. APC needs total leadership reorientation for it to actualise its institutional potentials. Hence, I will be adaptive to participatory and affiliative work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party that will give the party a new direction and philosophy.

“APC must be made an institution which is the only antidote to reckless abuse of office and ethics which brings about disharmony and wrangling within the various organs of the party viz a viz its followers. My reform agenda for the party is expressed in what I call the three Rs for success, that is, reconciliation, reorganization and redirection. We need to immediately reconcile aggrieved members of the party at all levels on a sustainable basis,” he added.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Services added: “We need to reorganise the party in such a manner that it is able to effectively mobilise all segments of the country from youths to women groups to meet up with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, timetable timelines for 2023 elections. And thirdly, we must redirect our efforts towards winning elections and nation building and not wrangling.

“Most importantly, we shall govern by the rule of law, abide by the party constitution, guidelines, manifesto and in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “

We will run an inclusive leadership that is devoid of the habitual grain of the entrenched political culture of dynastic politics, sectionalism, favoritism, money politics, parasitism on the public pay roll, cronyism and patronage.

“We shall thrive to be self funding and not rely on individuals that will later want to be dictating the tunes and which will create wrangling and disharmony in the party. Under my leadership, the party will embrace more technology in our operations which will reduce waste and abuse of our party best practices.