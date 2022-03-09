.

Says APC needs a National Chairman that is energetic, accessible, people-oriented with capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members.

Describes him as the kind of leader APC needs now to progress ahead of 2023 general elections

As Musa Visits the Governor, intensifies Consultations with Stakeholders, Leaders of the Party

***Unfolds his Blueprint for APC as National Chairman

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN of Ondo state has asked the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East to remain focused, continue with the consultations process and should not be distracted.

Speaking yesterday when he received Musa, a frontline APC chairmanship aspirant who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Alagbaka, Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu stressed that as the APC holds its National Convention this month, the ruling party would require a National Chairman that is energetic, accessible, people-oriented with the capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members.

Senator Musa and his team visited the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu in the continuation of his Consultation with Governors and Stakeholders of the APC to remind them of his aspiration for the position of National Chairman of the party during this month’s National Convention.

Speaking further, Governor Akeredolu who harped on the leadership qualities expected of the potential Chairmanship candidate of the APC, stressed that the ruling party at this crucial stage will do well to avoid candidates with predetermined ulterior motives for the party even before they assume leadership.

The Governor who hailed the intellectual audacity of Senator Musa described him as the kind of leader the party needed now for the APC to progress as they approach 2023 general elections.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that he is not against APC zoning of offices once they are done to reflect equity, fairness and justice as he further encouraged Senator Sani Musa to continue with his consultations with leaders and stakeholders within the party stating that “it is not over until it is over”.

Earlier, Senator Musa who was in Ondo State to Visit the governor, solicited for his support on his ambition ahead of the national convention, even as he reeled out his lofty plans for the party if given the opportunity to lead as the Chairman of the APC.

Musa reiterated that if given the opportunity to lead the National Working Committee, NWC of the party, he would completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party, adding that he would continue with the consultations exercise and prepare himself and others for the national convention with the hope of winning the National Chairmanship contest.

Musa, a frontline APC chairmanship aspirant for the position noted that the party needed a total leadership reorientation for it to actualize its institutional potentials, even as he assured that he would be adaptive to a participatory and affiliative work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party as that would give the party a new direction and philosophy.

According to him, as National Chairman, he and other members of the NEC would govern by the rule of law, abide by the party’s constitution, guidelines, manifesto and are in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria