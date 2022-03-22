.

…As Christian, Muslim youths vow to lobby APC critical stakeholders for his victory

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Forum of Christian and Muslim Youths of Nigeria has endorsed a former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, as the next chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

President of the FCMN, Yusuf Mohammed; and the spokesman, Peter Asuquo, said Akume, the current Minister of Special Duties, stood out with better credentials to lead the APC to victory in the 2023 general elections going by his wealth of experience.

Mohammed and Asuquo, who said this while briefing the press after the Forum’s meeting in Abuja on Monday, said it was also imperative for religious groups to show interest in the caliber of people seeking leadership positions in the country, because of the role leaders play in entrenching peace and harmony among the people.

Mohammed said, “Senator Akume has excellent experience and deep knowledge of dealing with different categories of persons across various responsibilities as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs where he works with the tiers of government.

.

“Senator Akume’s political sagacity in managing different political interests stemmed from his over 24 years of partisan politics and is unarguably a formidable credential that has resulted in many victories in his personal political career and as a leader of various political interests over the years.

“It is in the light of the above that we unequivocally endorse and solicit support of the APC critical stakeholders for him (Akume). He is not only our patron of many years of shared vision, but more importantly, a detribalised Nigerian, an astute administrator, a peacemaker, and philanthropist.”

On his part, Asuquo also noted that Akume being a former senator, a former governor and now minister, stood out as the most experienced among the contenders to take the APC to new heights of glory.

So, he said, “The Forum of Christian and Muslim Youth of Nigeria recommend distinguished Senator George Akume without reservations as the best candidate for the APC national chairmanship based on his competence, experience and nationalism.”