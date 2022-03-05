.

By David Odama, LAFIA

IN order to consolidate on the acceptance of Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s candidature, over 200,000 Stakeholders and youths in Nasarawa State and other neighbouring states in the North Central have raised N10m to purchase nomination and expression of interest form for Senator Abdullahi Adamu when the window is open by the party.

Chairman, Council of APC stakeholders in Nasarawa State, Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim told Journalists Saturday in Lafia that, the youth mounted pressure on the council which transcend into an account opening and a few days later, N10m was put together and is still counting.

According to Dr Kassim, “the reason behind the contribution is to show solidarity with Senator Adamu and to say thank you for establishing high institutions in the state during his time as Governor which enabled them to acquire higher education”..

“A few days ago, some stakeholders requested that an account be opened that they have decided to task themselves to purchase APC national Chairmanship nomination form for Senator Adamu. I thought it was a joke, suddenly money started coming in and as of today, the said account is ringing N10m and is still counting” Kassam stated.

He said the contribution was their little way of showing appreciation to Adamu’s inspiring leadership for decades and to emphasize their support for his tireless work for the progress of Nigeria and his support for President Buhari which culminated in his anointing by Mr President for the top party Job

“They are delighted to bear the cost because a leader like Adamu who has spent his entire life fighting for democracy in Nigeria should be respected and for establishing institutions like the University in Keffi, Polytechnic in Lafia and the college of education in Akwanga which gave them sound education, such gesture should be reciprocated”

Dr Kassim further explained that those who claimed to be supporters of President Mohammadu Buhari and are opposing his choice of Adamu as APC national chairman should have a re-think

“You cannot be telling Nigerians that you like Buhari and turned back to oppose his decisions, it is clear and that is the reason why Buhari lost the election in some of their States”

Dr Kassim equally express disappointment that some youths submitted themselves cheap into blackmailing Adamu with unsubstantiated allegations, which according to him not healthy for our democracy.

Recalled that, President Buhari had insisted on the choice of the Ex-Nasarawa state Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to be the next APC national chairman.

