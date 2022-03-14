Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the candidacy of Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs and former governor of Benue state Chief George Akume, has recieved massive support.

The support is coming following the zoning arrangements of the National Chairmanship position to the North-central zone where Senator George Akume hails from.

The support coming from some National Executive Committee (NEC) members and supporters of two other major contenders who have been zoned of the race, however soared the minister’s chances of emerging the next APC national chairman.

A statement released Monday in Abuja, signed by the Coordinator South, Chief Ray Morphy, on behalf of the George Akume Campaign Organisation said some APC NEC members which include: Hon. Sadiq Fakai from North-west zonal youth leader, Hon. Adamu Abubakar from North-east zonal youth leader and Hon. Terver Aginde from North-central zonal youth leader among many others have publicly declared support for Akume’s chairmanship.

The statement said three political support groups known as Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement belonging to former Governor of Borno state Ali Modu Sheriff and Mallam Isa Yuguda Support Organisation belonging to former Governor ISA Yuguda of Bauchi state have also met on 12th March, 2022 at Sir. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb in Bauchi to declared their support for Senator George Akume.

Chief Morphy said a communique issued at the end of the join meeting between Coalition of Northeast APC Groups, Mallam Isa Yuguda Support Organization and Sen. Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement on 12th March, 2022, the three groups had a join meeting at Sir, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb conference hall in Bauchi where Yuguda Support Organizations and Sen. Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement unanimously agreed to join hands and forces with Coalition of Northeast APC Groups to mobilize and canvass support for Sen. Dr. George Akume as National Chairman since the party has Zone the National Chairmanship position to North Central.

The communique is signed by Mallam Ayuba Hassan, Convener, Coalition of Northeast APC Groups, Alhaji Yusuf Grema, Coordinator, Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement and Hajiya Murja Musa, Women Leader, Yuguda Support Organisations.

The statement said: “The groups pointed out some challenges facing the party leadership and appreciate the North-east Progressive Governors and North-east NASS Caucus of APC for their unity and seek for them to join their counterpart in the North-central and other part of the country to adopt Sen. Dr. George Akume as consensus candidate ahead of the March 26, 2022 convention.

“The group also plans a mega rally and endorsement program in solidarity of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs for the position of APC National Chairman in Maiduguri, Borno State capital Wednesday 16th March, 2022 and Marge with Yugada and Sherrif support groups in Abuja at Unity Fountain to move to the National Assembly and seek for the endorsement of the National Assembly caucus of APC to Sen. Dr. George Akume.”

The Souther Coordinator said earlier a support group of the ruling party under the eagis of APC Legacy Stakeholders led by Hon. Emmanuel Acha, declared Akume as “the most viable, the most democratic chairmanship aspirant whose imminent chairmanship will unite both the North and the South as well as rally all religions together.”

Akume campaign team however listed six points why Akume should be next APC national chairman as follow:

1. The calm, focused and foresighted, Distinguished Senator George Akume will bring his extensive experience and competences to bear on the job, by thinking and acting outside the box in prioritizing the tackling and solving of APC’s myriad problems.

2. Senator George Akume is well placed to achieve these goals, having been two-term elected Governor of Benue State, three-term (12 years) Senator including as Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senate Minority Leader, and currently, Minister of the Federal Republic, among others.

3. Senator George Akume will deploy his PR skills to effectively engage and collaborate with all shades of stakeholders to achieve sustainable reconciliation and peace by being firm but fair to all.

4. Senator George Akume will devise credible ways and means to create space for youths and encourage them to participate meaningfully in the political arena both in terms of elective and appointive offices at the Federal, State and Local Government levels.

5. Senator George Akume will vigorously encourage women in general to strive to occupy significant portions of the political and governance Spaces.

6. To bolster confidence in APC, Senator George Akume will hold periodic Town Hall Interactive Sessions around the country and convey feedback to the APC Governments at all levels. Also, he will promote and participate in a robust social media communication scheme to feel the pulse of Nigerians, especially the youths and encourage the respective APC Governments to appropriately act on key issues raised. Senator George Akume will passionately see to the faithful implementation of APC’s Manifesto.