APC appeals sack of 20 Cross River lawmakers, as police secure Assembly

Policemen at the assembly complex.

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State have disclosed that it has appealed the Federal High Court Judgment and also filed a motion for a stay of execution.

This was contained in a release by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Ita and made available to Vanguard, Tuesday.

His words: “This is to inform All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the National Assembly from Cross River State, members of the Cross River State House of Assembly and the general public that an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

“Also, a motion for a stay of execution of the Federal High Court has been filed. Both processes were filed by renowned constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome.

“Following the filing of the two processes, automatically the orders of the lower court are stayed.

“Consequently, the APC members in both the National Assembly and the Cross River State House of Assembly should go about their duties freely.”

In thesame vein, the Party has called on its members to remain calm and law abiding, stressing that there was no cause for alarm.

The party assured its members that the appellate court will do justice to the matter.

In a statement by the Party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, the State Chairman, Alphonsus Eba Esq. said the judgement was nothing to worry about, urging members to remain calm.

“The Federal High court judgement that was given against our lawmakers is nothing to worry about.

“We trust that the appellate Court will do justice as we file our appeal,” Eba stated.

Police at Assembly Complex

Meanwhile, Vanguard observed that the a tactical unit of the police has mounted heavy security at the Cross River State House of Assembly complex in the early hours of Tuesday.

A security source, who pleaded anonymity, said it was an order from above to avert any form of breach of peace.

“We are simply here to maintain law and order; we don’t want any event or occurrence to take us by surprise.

“Hence, our presence to forestall peace. We are simply proactive as protocol demands,” the source said.

