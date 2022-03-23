By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, urged motorists to be calm and understanding over the current gridlock along Apapa-Oshodi expressway, attributing it on the current road rehabilitation.

The situation worsened, yesterday, as tankers and articulated vehicles parked indiscriminately along the route.

As a result of the gridlock, impatient motorists resorted to driving against traffic, otherwise known as ‘one-way’.

Also, commuters alighted from commercial buses held up in the chaotic traffic and trekked long distances to their various destinations.

Similarly, truck drivers flouted the order against indiscriminate parking on roads, as they lined up on the Mile 2-Otto Wharf axis, causing congestion.

Other motorists were held in traffic for hours between Sanya to Otto Wharf, also along the axis.

Commercial motorcyclists, otherwise called, Okada riders took advantage of the situation to make brisk business as they increased fares.



While men of the state traffic management, comprising of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, seemed overwhelmed by the situation, some military personnel were seen around the Second Rainbow and Mile-2 area, managing traffic to ensure at least minimal flow of traffic.

LASTMA officials, the police, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and other security personnel watched helplessly as truckers blocked the expressway.

We’re on top of the situation —Govt

Speaking on the development, chairman of the Lagos State Special Traffic Management and Special Assistant to the Lagos Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, sued for calm and understanding, saying the state government was on top of the situation.

Fayinka said: “There is road diversion at Mile-2, motorists are plying signal barracks turning to connect Otto-Wharf and continue their journey to Oshodi. Traffic is on the high side as a result of this.

“Massive construction work on-going by the Hitech construction company. They are working on both sides of the service lane, Moreover, tankers from all over the states are coming to Lagos to load supply, this is more reason why tankers should also key into this electronic call-up system, known as “Eto.”

“The Hitech promised to open the link towards ascending Mile-2 Oke Bridge, inward Oshodi, to ease the traffic. However, our men will be repositioned to ease the traffic for motorists.

“We urge Lagosians to bear with us as we are doing everything to address the situation.”