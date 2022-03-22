File image of traffic jam caused by container-laden trucks and tankers on Mile 2-Apapa Expressway.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has appealed to motorists for calm and understanding over the present gridlock along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, blaming it on the current road rehabilitation.

The situation worsened on Tuesday, as tankers and few articulated vehicles parked indiscriminately along the route.

As a result of the standstill situation, impatient motorists resorted to driving against the flow of traffic, otherwise known as ‘”One-Way.”

Also, commuters alighted from the commercial buses held up in the chaotic traffic and trekked long distances to their various destinations.

Also, tankers drivers, flouted the order against indiscriminate parking on roads as they lined up on the Mile-2 Otto Wharf axis, causing congestion.

Other motorists were held in traffic for hours between Sanya to Otto Wharf along the axis.

Commercial motorcyclists, otherwise called, “Okada” riders took advantage of the situation to make brisk business as they increased fares.

While men of the state traffic management, comprising of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, seemed overwhelmed by the situation, some military personnel were seen around Second Rainbow and Mile-2 area, directing and managing traffic in-order to ensure at least minimal flow of traffic.

LASTMA officials, the police, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, among other security personnel watched helplessly as truckers held sway.

Speaking on the development, chairman of the Lagos State Special Traffic Management and Special Assistant to the Lagos Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, sued for calm and understanding, saying government was on top of the situation.

According to Fayinka, “There is road diversion at Mile-2, motorists are plying signal barracks turning to connect Otto-Wharf and continue their journey to Oshodi. Traffic is on the high side as a result of this.

“Massive construction work on-going by the Hitech construction company, they are working on both sides of the service lane, Moreover, tankers from all over the states are coming to Lagos to load supply, this is more reasons why tankers should also queue into this electronic call-up system, known as “Eto.”

“The Hitech promised to open the link towards ascending Mile-2 Oke Bridge, inward Oshodi, to ease the traffic. However, our men will be repositioned to ease the traffic for motorist.

“We implore motoring public to bear with us as we are doing everything to address the situation.”

