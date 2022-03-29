Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim has strongly condemned the attack on a Kaduna bound train on Monday 28th March, 2022, describing it as barbaric and inhumane .

Sen. Anyim a frontline PDP Presidential aspirant for the 2023 elections, in a statement signed by Ahmed Buhari, spokesperson of his presidential campaign organization, expressed deep sorrow over the fate of innocent Nigerians some of whom lost their lives, while others got injured or are being held hostage or traumatized as a result of the wicked acts of dare devil criminals.

Sen. Anyim recalled his open letter to President Buhari in 2021, in which he counseled the government that military actions alone are not enough to solve the current insecurity problems in the country and recommended to the government a process akin to the Willinks Commission of 1958 to thoroughly look into and find lasting solutions to the issues that are fueling insecurity and disharmony in the country.

Sen. Anyim opines that whatever has pushed Nigerians into killing their fellow citizens in these large numbers and at such frequency is a serious matter that must command the urgent attention of both the government and every leader in the country. He urged the Security Agencies to spare no effort in rescuing any of the passengers of the ill-fated train that are still being held by the criminals.

According to the statement, “Sen Anyim has cancelled all his political activities and consultation tours for the rest of the week in honour of those who lost their lives and those still being held by the bandits, while praying for the quick recovery of those wounded and comfort for the families that lost loved ones.”

“Sen. Anyim enjoins the Security Agencies not to relent in their efforts to rid our country of these criminals and restore the security and peace of our dear country” the statementconcluded.