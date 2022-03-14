…Appreciates governor’s peace and development initiatives

The people of Nenwe, in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday, passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his uncommon leadership style, development strides in the state, peaceful disposition, proactive security interventions, political empowerments and educational facilities in the community as well as his approach to governance anchored on fear of God, vision, love, peace, humility and generosity.

The Nenwe people gave the endorsement when they paid a solidarity/Thank-you visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Saturday.

Presenting a communiqué issued by Nenwe Stakeholders after a crucial meeting at Aninri West Development Centre, Nenwe, Air-Vice Marshal Christian Chukwu (Rtd.) informed Gov. Ugwuanyi that the people of Nenwe are happy with him and “are completely loyal to you Your Excellency”.

AVM Chukwu added that they appreciate the governor’s response to security issues in Nenwe and for appointing their sons and daughters into various government positions, disclosing that Ugwuanyi is the first governor to consider their people for elective and appointive positions in the history of the community.

“We sincerely appreciate you for seeing that Nenwe produced her first House of Assembly member in the history of Nenwe town. We are happy with your relationship with our House of Assembly representative, Hon. Okwu Chinedu and all your appointees from Nenwe town. And we hereby hand them over to you as your sons and daughters”.

Appreciating the governor’s interventions in provision of educational facilities in schools in the community, the Nenwe stakeholders comprising Royal Father, all the Presidents General of the four autonomous communities, all village Chairmen and their executives, academicians, Business Moguls, Artisans, Civil Servants, public office holders, Diasporans, among others, said: “We are witnesses to your numerous developmental projects across all parts of Enugu State, especially some forgotten rural communities.

“We appreciate your peaceful nature, kind heart and your firm belief in God as the leader of the state. Having assessed your Excellency’s approach to governance which is anchored on fear of God, love, humility and generosity, we hereby pass a vote of confidence in the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Dr. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

In his speech, the member representing Aninri Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Okwu (Otaka), eulogized Gov. Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities describing him as “the most peaceful Governor in Nigeria” and “an uncommon Governor”.

The lawmaker pointed out that this was the first time his people interfaced with a governor in a large number, adding that “it was made possible because we have an accessible Governor”.

“Your Excellency, we thank you so much for this rare opportunity. We can never take it for granted. We are very happy with you because the hands you use in holding us are the hands that made us to come and tell you that we are in solidarity with you.

“Call us in the morning, call us in the afternoon, you will see us. Call us in the night even in the midnight, Your Excellency, we will be there. We want you to give us a directive and you see us carrying it out immediately to the letter. We want to thank you for the things you have done for us and thank you more for the things you have to do after now.

“Your Excellency, our people are very happy with you. Today we have the rank and file; who-is-who in Nenwe are here today. Even those that are not here with us, they are here spiritually because they are aware that we are here”.

In their separate remarks, the Administrator, Aninri West Development Centre, Hon. Israel Ani and the President General, Agbada Nenwe Town Union and Coordinating Presidents General of Nenwe Town Unions, Comrade Ifeanyi Mbude reiterated the support, solidarity, loyalty and confidence of the people of Nenwe community in Gov. Ugwuanyi and his people-oriented administration.

Comrade Mbude maintained that the governor has done a lot for their people, saying: “Before you came on board as the Executive Governor of Enugu State, we were like people who do not have hope because since the return of democracy, no Nenwe person has gone to the House of Assembly, no Nenwe person has been a Commissioner, no Nenwe person has been a High Court Judge and so many other positions. But when you came on board, Nenwe produced a House of Assembly member for the first time since the return of democracy (Hon. Okwu).

“It is not only him, we also have a High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Nnenna Alukwu, courtesy of you. You did not stop there, you also gave us member of Enugu State Judicial Commission in the person of Mrs. Amaka Alinta Oriaku. We also have a Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mrs, Ada Johnny Nwonye. There are many SSAs, SAs and Liaison Officers”.

Other Nenwe dignitaries at the event include the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Godwin Nwobodo, HRH Igwe Dr. F.N. Imoh (Ezeudo 1 of Agbada Nenwe), Very Rev. Fr. Innocent Chukwuka, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Mrs. Ada Johnny Nwonye, her Spouse, Chief Johnny Nwonye, Member, Enugu State Judicial Service Commission, Mrs. Amaka Alinta Oriaku, the Academia, Igwe’s Cabinet, other Presidents General of the remaining three Town Unions, among others.