…adds 20 students to his Scholarship Scheme

A leading aspirant for Njikoka II State Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) and immediate past Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh has added 20 more persons to his Scholarship Scheme.

The State House of Assembly hopeful made the announcement today at St John’s Church Abagana during the symbolic cake-cutting to mark this year’s celebration of Mothering Sunday.

Engr Ifeanyi ANIAGOH who narrated how he started speaking from the Church’s pulpit, as a child, explained that his Scholarship Scheme being run in honour of his late father, Pa Ifeadinmesi has been in existence for so long and wish to include 10 males and 10 females from Udoeke Primary School as appreciation of what the School and Church have done for his family.

Anaigoh has through the Ifeadinmesi Foundation which runs the Scholarship Scheme sowed many seeds of charity into the lives of children, youths and women especially widows and the downtrodden within Umuowelle, across Anambra State and beyond.

Recall that Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh is one of the persons that recently expressed interest to represent ndi Abagana, Abba and Nimo at the State House of Assembly. He hinges his uniqueness of his ambition on 10 attributes; Quality & Qualification, Capacity, Experience, Community Service, Human Capital Development, Youth Oriented, Readiness, Entrepreneurship, Accessibility as well as Sacrifice and Contributions to his party, APGA.