By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Perturbed by the inability of businesses in Anambra State access the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN/Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL, loan facility, the Campaign for Democracy, CD, in the state has started compiling the details of the engagements between the loan applicants and the institutions.

They said over 5,000 applicants in the state have been denied approvals for the loan more than two years after their applications.

CD said it is also asking all the loan applicants from Anambra state to furnish it with the conditions which they were given by NISRAL officials at the onset as pre-condition for facilitating the disbursement of the loans, having received more complaints from the applicants that they were yet to receive the loans, even after paying some amount of money.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, the state Chairman of CD, Comrade Ekene Nnadi, expressed concern that after their latest publications in some national dailies, more of the loan applicants are trouping to their office to complain that they were charged as much as N40,000 and N50,000 to facilitate the loans and yet the loans were yet to be disbursed to them up till this moment.