The Anambra State House of Assembly candidates, under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu as Chairman of PDP ahead of the general State party Congress on Saturday, 5th of March 2022.

According to statement released on March 1, 2022 and signed by the coordinator of the group, Hon. Chief Emeka Igwe, spokesperson Barister Patrick Okafor and the secretary of the party, Hon. Divine Onyekachi (DBoyisgood), the move to elect Ndubuisi was at the backdrop of his commitment and excellent contributions to the party.

The statement read: “We the entire House of Assembly Candidates of our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election of 2019 in Anambra State write to endorse Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu (Obuka Awka) as State Chairman of PDP in Anambra State in the forth coming State party congress.

“Our endorsement is buoyed by the excellent credentials Chief Nwobu brings to the position of the Chairman of our party in the State.

“Obuka Awka having distinguished himself in the last four (4) years he held sway as party Chairman showed selflessness, hard work, tenacity and discipline required of a leader in that capacity, He toled day and night to reposition our party and made PDP a viable opposition party that it is today in the State.

“Experience is said to be a vital tool in the piloting of every human endeavour and Chief Nwobu has that in abundance and that will count for him and also for the party in the State even as PDP heads into another general election in 2023.

“In view of the above, we have enormous faith in our endorsement and are absolutely confident about his candidature. We shall mobilize massively to see his aspiration come to a successful end”.