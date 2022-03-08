In commemoration of International Women’s Day 2022, Nigeria’s leading Malt brand, Amstel Malta will be spotlighting the achievements of young global leader and entrepreneur, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, a renowned actress, and Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder of Money Africa as part of its #BreakTheBias campaign.

This Campaign which was launched to raise awareness about gender equality in the country seeks to showcase women across various sectors who have broken biases in male-dominated industries as an affirmation of its commitment to recognising the global cultural, corporate, and economic achievements of women, as well as promoting gender parity in the country.

Speaking on the campaign, Aminah Jagun, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta said, “This year’s International Women’s Day calls for action to challenge and point out gender bias, prejudices and inequality and promote a world full of gender equality, free from stereotypes, discrimination and other biases.”

“This is why for us at Amstel Malta we have made a commitment to celebrate the success stories of women who are excelling in their fields against all odds. We believe that these stories will educate, inspire, and motivate the next generation of African Women,” she concluded.

Through innovative brand campaigns and an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of, Amstel Malta continues to inspire the next generation of Nigerian women while igniting positive change within the society and the nation at large.