Premium malt brand, Amstel Malta has pledged its support for the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Magic Viewers’ Choice Award.

Holding from Saturday 7th May to Saturday 14th May 2022, the event is an 8-day celebration of African entertainment and is focused on recognising the achievement of African filmmakers within the preceding year.

“It is important that we celebrate the contributions and growth of the players of the entertainment industry”, said Tobiloba Obawede, Brand Manager, Amstel Malta.

“Africa’s entertainment industry is one that has grown dramatically over the years and earned a spot on the global stage. This is all due to the efforts put in by the people we will be celebrating at the upcoming Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. These people have embodied the essence of a message that is the hallmark of our brand— be your best. They have shown that honing your craft and putting in the work is a vital way to securing a seat at the table— something we want every one who connects with our brand to have,” she concluded.

Amstel Malta will be sponsoring five of the eight events that have been planned for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards— the sponsors cocktail, MTF screening day, content market day, digital content creators’ day, nominees gala and the awards night. The brand will also be sponsoring specific award categories at the event.

Since the inception of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Amstel Malta has been a proud sponsor and partner of the Awards and continues to show its unwavering support for Nigerian talent and Nigerians at large